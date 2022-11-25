More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 48; sunny, breezy and mild
It'll be above freezing in much of the state overnight, with warmer and breezier conditions Saturday. Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday, with potential accumulating snow next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warmer; high 48
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 25
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27 and partly cloudy; run at 50 this weekend?
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Quiet and Sunny For Black Friday Shopping
A beautiful Black Friday is ahead if you're out and about shopping or getting in free to the state parks. While we'll begin in the 20s, highs will climb into the mid-40s in the metro under sunshine. Even warmer weather is expected Saturday before a cold front. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 39, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy, with clearing skies, and better chances of rain or snow near International Falls. Some nicer weather is on the way Friday and Saturday.