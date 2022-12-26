More from Star Tribune
Nation
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area's deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.
Paul Douglas
Snow And Ice Possible Thursday - 30s To End 2022
We will watch the potential for some freezing drizzle/rain across the state as we head into Thursday which will change over to 1-3" of snow late in the day into the overnight hours. Highs are expected in the 30s to end 2022 on Saturday and begin 2023 Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
The toll from the weekend blizzard that hit the Buffalo area was approaching 40 deaths Wednesday from the region's deadliest storm in generations. Homes are only beginning to warm after days without heat. Drivers are still claiming cars they had abandoned.
Nation
Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluids
Some 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost.