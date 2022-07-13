More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and dry, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 13
Watch storm clouds roll in across the Twin Cities
The storms dropped heavy rain at times in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday night.
Heavy rains cause unseasonal floods, kill 39 in Afghanistan
Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people -- including nine children -- in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.
Heat wave, flooding leave over a dozen dead in China
Flooding and extreme high temperatures have caused multiple deaths in eastern China as summer heat descends earlier than usual.