World
Storms batter Greek island as government prioritizes adapting to the effects of climate change
Torrential rain swept across central Greece on Wednesday damaging roads, flooding homes and causing power outages on the island of Evia, as the government declared that adapting to climate change has become a national priority.
Weather
Morning forecast: Scattered showers, high near 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 27
World
In a landmark court case, 6 young climate activists take on 32 European nations
Six young people argued that governments across Europe aren't doing enough to protect people from climate change at the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday in the latest and largest instance of activists taking governments to court to force climate action.
Outdoors
Runners warned of extreme weather conditions for Twin Cities Marathon
Expected humidity and heat caused marathon organizers to email all participants about the weather and that they are "gathering extra course and finish line resources" to support the 25,000 entrants.
Paul Douglas
80s Return As We Approach The Weekend
Clouds linger today but sunshine increases late in the week with a warm front that would feel right at home in early August. Models hint at 80-degree-plus readings from Saturday into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms may drift into the area Saturday, but no monsoon rain events are in sight.