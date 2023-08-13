More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Rainy, high 70
The Twin Cities should get some light drizzles throughout Sunday with a chance at severe storms later in the evening.
World
Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding
Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, emergency officials said Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Heavy Rainfall Amounts Possible Tonight
Models bring a slow-moving swirl of low pressure close to the MSP metro tonight, prolonging heavy rain. I'm a bit gun-shy after last weekend's rainfall debacle, but models hint at some 1-2" amounts close to home by Monday morning. We shall see. Monday will feel like fall but 80s return later this week. Check the blog to more updates. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and mostly cloudy; rain headed our way
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Storms with golf ball-sized hail cause outages and damage across Minnesota
A concentrated swath of storms with large hail pellets swept through the Twin Cities and elsewhere on Friday.