More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Significant storm damage Wednesday up north — showery pattern lingers into weekend
There were scores of reports of straight-line wind damage Wednesday, quiet weather returns today and Friday with more weekend T-storms
Local
Weather service probing if tornado touched down in northern Minnesota
The storms knocked out power to thousands people, though most had service restored by Thursday morning.
Nation
After rare flash flood emergency, Florida prepares for more heavy rainfall in coming days
A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida as residents prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.
World
Unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan will affect 200,000 people, a top UN official warns
An estimated 200,000 people in Pakistan could be affected by the upcoming monsoon season, which is expected to bring heavier rains than usual, a top U.N. official warned on Thursday.
Nation
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.