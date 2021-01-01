More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 24
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
'2020 brought us together. In 2021 we'll make the world a better place'
While death and distance due to the pandemic created anxiety and hardships, Minnesotans found that they came together through it all. Many say they are ready for simple things in 2021 and to make the world a better place.
Forecast: Low of 14 and quiet, with some clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Police release body camera footage of man shot, killed
Dolal Idd, 23, was identified as the man shot following a stop for a felony warrant at the Holiday at E. 36th Street and S. Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.
Trump returns to White House for New Year's
President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Thursday after he cut short his Florida vacation.