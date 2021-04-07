More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 19 of Derek Chauvin's trial: Outside expert testifies about numerous signs that George Floyd was no longer resisting
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 19 of Derek Chauvin's trial: Outside expert testifies about numerous signs that George Floyd was no longer resisting
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 19 of Derek Chauvin's trial: Outside expert testifies about numerous signs that George Floyd was no longer resisting
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 19 of Derek Chauvin's trial: Outside expert testifies about numerous signs that George Floyd was no longer resisting
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 126, dozens missing
The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 126 with scores still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search.
World
Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave
A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday.
Nation
Boat, snowmobile, camel: Vaccine reaches world's far corners
After enduring 40-knot winds and freezing sea spray, jostled health care providers arrived wet and cold on two Maine islands in the North Atlantic late last month to conduct coronavirus vaccinations.
World
Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 119, dozens missing
The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 119 with scores still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search.