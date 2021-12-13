More from Star Tribune
Nation
Major winter storm brings rain, snow to parched California
A major winter storm hitting Northern California with rain and snow was expected to intensify Monday and bring travel headaches and the threat of localized flooding after an especially warm and dry fall in the U.S. West.
Nation
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Residents of a Kentucky town devastated by a tornado could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a long time, the mayor warned Monday, as officials struggled to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods and killed dozens of people in five states.
Variety
'Y'all pray for Mayfield': Town grieves in tornado aftermath
Judy Burton's hands shivered as she gazed up at what had been her third-floor apartment. She could see her clothes still hanging in the closet, through the building's shredded walls. Across the street, her church was boarded up. A few blocks away, the spire was ripped away from the town's grand courthouse, its roof caved in. The restaurant where neighbors met for lunch, too, was lost in the rubble.
Variety
Finland: Architect's ephemeral lake art a winter tradition
An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row to create a short-lived artwork that he hopes will "make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful nature."
Business
Floods in northern Spain blamed for 2 deaths, lost crops
More than 50 people were evacuated Monday from areas in northern Spain hit by record flooding following heavy rain and snowfall.