World
Thousands rescued at flood-hit Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir
Emergency workers rescued thousands of pilgrims after flash floods triggered by sudden rains swept through their makeshift camps during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Saturday. At least 16 people have died and dozens were injured.
Nation
Top official during massive New Mexico blaze gets new post
The supervisor of a national forest that erupted in flames earlier this year has been temporarily assigned to a post in Washington, D.C., as New Mexico looks to recover from its largest wildfire in record history and the U.S. Forest Service reviews its prescribed burn policies.
Paul Douglas
Pretty Nice July Saturday Ahead - Severe Storms Possible Sunday
Highs will be right around average with a lot of sunshine as we head through the second Saturday of July. Sunday will be warmer with more humidity and the chance of a few strong storms. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Black parade culture museum reopening in New Orleans
Ten months after Hurricane Ida damaged a museum celebrating New Orleans' African American parading culture, the Backstreet Cultural Museum is reopening.