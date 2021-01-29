More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Freezing Drizzle and Snow This Weekend - Tracking Polar Air in February?
Drizzle may freeze on surface Friday night into Saturday morning before a changeover to light snow, with a few inches of new accumulation possible by Sunday afternoon. Nothing to write home about. A few slugs of polar air are still possible as soon as the second week of February. You thought we'd skip through winter without a real cold front?
Atmospheric river storm drenches California, snow piles high
Evacuations were ordered Thursday in wildfire burn areas prone to mudslides as an atmospheric river storm pumped drenching rain into Southern California while blizzard conditions buried the Sierra Nevada in snow.
Reed, Noren beat the rain to take 1st-round lead in Farmers
Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
