More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council poised to vote on allowing a full daily set of Muslim prayer calls
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council poised to vote on allowing a full daily set of Muslim prayer calls
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
A June Weather Fairytale This Week
The approach of unseasonable warmth sets off a smear of clouds and a few afternoon rain showers today with highs near 60F in the metro area. Dry weather lingers into Friday with a taste of June: consistent 70s, even an outside shot at 80F by Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Sports
Masters Live Updates | Play to resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday
Live updates from Saturday's second and third rounds of the Masters (all times local):
Sports
Koepka leading Rahm by 4 on a short Saturday at the Masters
Moving day at the Masters was mostly about everyone leaving on Saturday.