Morning weather: 36, snow on the way this afternoon
Winds will be out of the north, making it feel cooler, with an Alberta clipper bringing up to 2 inches of snow in the metro area starting this afternoon. It'll be dry Sunday.
Weather
Cosmetic Snowfall Likely Later Today
PM Saturday's clipper will fall somewhere between nuisance and plowable, with an inch south metro and as much as 3" north metro. Heaviest amounts should fall north of I-94, but there's a good chance most of us will awake to snow covered lawns Sunday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Local
Another round of snow headed for the Twin Cities
Metro area may see snow accumulations, up to 1-3 inches forecast.
Nation
Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest.
Evening forecast: Low of 28; snow possible, mostly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.