Nation
Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, knock out power in Texas and Louisiana
Nearly 1 million homes and business remained without power Friday from Texas to Louisiana after fierce thunderstorms swept hurricane-force winds through Houston, blowing windows out of downtown skyscrapers and toppling transmission towers.
Paul Douglas
Warm sun and a few storms this weekend
A little rain. A little sunshine. A risk of smoke?
Paul Douglas
Just the right mix of sunshine and free waterings
Showers taper early Thursday morning with enough sunshine later for low 70s.
World
Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
Sizzling heat across Asia and the Middle East in late April that echoed last year's destructive swelter was made 45 times more likely in some parts of the continent because of human-caused climate change, a study Tuesday found.
Nation
Storms kill a pregnant woman in Louisiana, adding to the region's recent weather woes
Storms that slammed several Southern states added to the region's recent string of weather-related destruction and death, including that of a Louisiana woman who was nine months pregnant.