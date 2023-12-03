More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Light snow, high 38
You might see a few flakes Sunday.
World
Heavy snow in northern England causes havoc on highways and knocks out power
Heavy snow in northern England forced motorists to seek shelter or spend the night in their cars and knocked out power to more than 2,500 customers, officials said Sunday.
World
Earth is running a fever. And UN climate talks are focusing on the contagious effect on human health
With Planet Earth running a fever, U.N. climate talks focused Sunday on the contagious effects on human health.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 30 and mostly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Winter weather in Pacific Northwest cuts power to thousands in Seattle, dumps snow on Cascades
Winter weather brought high winds and snow to parts of the Pacific Northwest, knocking out power in some areas and dumping fresh snow across the Cascade Range.