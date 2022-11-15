More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Light snow, high 33
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 15
Paul Douglas
A crash course in winter driving. More snow ahead
December-like temps continue today with another coating to 2 inches possible through tomorrow morning. A reinforcing shot of even colder air arrives on the heels of a clipper system Thursday. Wind-whipped flakes and and tumbling temps will make it feel more like January. Record cold high temps are possible Friday with subzero wind chills this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
NASA's moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
NASA remained on track for Wednesday's planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight.
Business
Florida county puts damage from Nicole at $522 million
Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week.