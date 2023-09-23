More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland over North Carolina as coastal areas lashed with wind and rain
Tropical Storm Ophelia swirled across North Carolina after making landfall near Emerald Isle early Saturday, lashing eastern parts of the state with rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges of water.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 73; chance of severe storms tonight
It'll be cloudy, with storms expected around 6 to 10 p.m. in the Twin Cities area. There's a lingering shower threat Sunday and Monday.
Nation
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force
Tropical Storm Ophelia gained strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic.
Paul Douglas
Stop The Presses: It May Actually Rain
weather models are trending wetter this weekend, with a better chance of some 1" rainfall amounts around the metro; maybe 2" for parts of Minnesota. A few T-storms may be severe south/west of MSP later today but skies dry out by Sunday PM. Let it rain! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 63; cloudy with a passing shower followed by periods of rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.