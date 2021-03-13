More from Star Tribune
Warm & Sunny Saturday. Somewhat Sour Monday
Residents of southern Minnesota may want to take out a restraining order against Old Man Winter by Monday. The same storm about to pummel Denver with 1-3 feet of snow will brush far southern Minnesota with plowable amounts Monday into early Tuesday. Early model runs suggest an inch or two metro, with over 6inches closer to the Iowa border. Lovely. A fine, sun-filled weekend is likely with upper 50s today, followed by a string of 40s next week. AOK. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 33; clear, with a starlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon forecast: 45 and sunny
We've had below average snowfall and above average temperatures for March, with a mild weekend on tap.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 45
Twin Cities weather forecast for Friday, March 12
Kauai community once again cut off by landslides after storm
A community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai that was isolated by storm-triggered landslides three years ago was once again cut off from the rest of the island on after a landslide cut across a key road.