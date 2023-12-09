More from Star Tribune
South Metro Some Twin Cities residents are fed up with mail delays — and now the USPS is investigating
Nation Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Paul Douglas
Slick Roads Possible Saturday Due To Some Snow
A several-hour burst of snow will move in Saturday, dumping enough in the metro (~1", isolated 2") to coat everything white for a few days and cause some slick roads with 30 mph gusts. Cold sunshine returns Sunday with low 30s for highs. - D.J. Jayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; cooldown comes with plenty of clouds ahead of Saturday snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 49, cloudy with snow on the way
Snow will move across the state overnight, with an inch expected in the Twin Cities area by Saturday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another warm one, high 49
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 8
Nation
Drought vs deluge: Florida's unusual rainfall totals either too little or too much on each coast
In Florida, this year has been a tale of two states as far as rainfall totals, with the southeast coast deluged by sometimes-record rainfall and much of the Gulf of Mexico coast facing a drought.