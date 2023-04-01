More from Star Tribune
Local
Minnesota digs out after heavy snow, with another storm likely next week
Snow totals were still being posted, as thousands of Minnesotans were without power and roads remained slippery.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 37; clearing skies
Snow ends Saturday morning, with some sunny skies on the way for digging out. Sunday sees higher temperatures and a chance of a little precipitation in the afternoon.
Paul Douglas
Melting Snow This Weekend. First Shot at 50F
Flurries taper and the sun comes out today, melting a lot of the snow that fell overnight. In spite of clouds and drizzle, we should see upper 40s on Sunday, with numerous 50s by mid-April. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 24; rain early, then windy with snow, accumulating 4-8 inches
The latest forecast for the winter storm moving in to the Twin Cities area overnight.