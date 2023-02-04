More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 31; mix of sun and clouds
We'll see steadily rising temps, with increasing clouds this afternoon. More warmer weather is on the way, with a chance of a wintry mix Monday.
Paul Douglas
A Lack of Global Ice Coverage. Warmer Temps Ahead
After a week of face-numbing cold, we'll finally pull out of the Arctic cellar this weekend. Highs will warm into the 30s over the next several days, nearly 40 to 50 degrees warmer than it was Friday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Kitayama leads Pebble Beach as the worst of the wind looms
Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Austin mayor apologizes as city struggles to restore power
Widespread power outages in the Texas capital stretched into a third day Friday for thousands of residents following a winter storm that was spiraling into a management crisis as city leaders remained unable to say when all the lights would come back on.
Evening forecast: Low of 1, with temps rising through the night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.