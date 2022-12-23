More from Star Tribune
Nation
Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
Even though the sporting events were canceled, eastern Iowa sports broadcaster Mark Woodley didn't get the day off.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of -1; blizzard and winter storm warnings
It's windy and frigid, with blowing snow across the state, and wind chills in the Twin Cities area of -20s. Expect a Christmas clipper.
Weather
What's open and what's closed during Minnesota's winter storm
As a major winter storm rolls into the Upper Midwest, here's what's open, closed and canceled across Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Frigid with dangerous windchills; high -1
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 23
Weather
Arctic air, strong winds threaten to upend holiday plans
By early evening, MnDOT was advising no travel overnight in 13 southwest counties "due to limited visibility and extreme weather conditions which may be life-threatening if stranded." The agency closed I-90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border.