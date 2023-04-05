More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Bright Health is on the verge of becoming one of Minnesota's biggest business failures
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, knocking out power for about 800,000 people, officials reported.
Paul Douglas
Chilly Thursday, Then Spring Fever Kicks In With 60s This Weekend
We've got a sunny, breezy, and still chilly Thursday on tap for the metro - but Spring decides to finally make an appearance into the weekend! 60s are expected Saturday and Easter Sunday, with the potential of low 70s early next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37; winter weather alerts in northern Minnesota
Winter weather alerts in northern Minnesota include a blizzard warning and a winter storm warning. The Twin Cities area could get freezing drizzle and flurries. It feels like winter, but there's a big warmup on the way.