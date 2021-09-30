More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 83, chance of showers and thunderstorms
We'll see sun the first half of the day, but there's a chance for precipitation starting mid-afternoon.
Business
Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?
Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.
World
Official: At least 20 people have died in South Sudan floods
At least 20 people have died in flooding in recent months amid torrential rains that are still afflicting a remote part of South Sudan, an official said Thursday.
Business
From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices
In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 83; chance of evening showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 30