More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge
The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Warming up to a high of 32
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 9
Weather
Morning forecast: Warming up to a high of 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 9
Nation
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.