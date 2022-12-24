More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 3; cold and breezy
Winter concerns continue, with a blizzard warning expected to lift in the early afternoon in southern Minnesota, and more subzero windchills. There's a chance of snow Christmas Day.
Local
Blizzard conditions freeze travel in much of Minnesota
Freeways and highways closed, more than 150 flights canceled at MSP on one of airport's busiest days as winter storm churns through region.
Business
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday.
Nation
Weather Updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold, flooding
Emergency weather shelters in Portland, Oregon, called for volunteers amid high demand and staffing issues as a winter storm bringing snow, freezing rain, ice and frigid temperatures descended upon the area.