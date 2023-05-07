More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Foggy start, high 77
You might be driving through fog early Sunday morning. The day is expected to be warm again with rain chance in far southern and far northern Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Foggy Start Sunday - A Few Storms Around, But Mostly Dry Day
After some fog in spots to start your Sunday, we will see mainly dry weather in the metro with just some roaming showers and storms (better chance later in the day). More rain chances with above average temperatures are expected this week into Fishing Opener/Mother's Day weekend. - D.J. Kayser
