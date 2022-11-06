More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and windy, high 50
There will be some strong wind today. Things should stay dry Sunday and Monday but watch for rain later in the week.
Nation
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
Paul Douglas
Windy Conditions Sunday Lead To Fire Weather Concerns
We will be watching fire weather concerns on Sunday, especially down into the Minnesota River Valley, due to strong wind gusts over 35 mph and low humidity values. Some precipitation will be possible in the morning in the Arrowhead. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 37; partly cloudy, with a windy Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.