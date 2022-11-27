More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Snowy Trivia You Probably Didn't Need
We thaw out late in the week, but much colder air is brewing for next week, possibly our first subzero readings of the winter season. Here we go! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 29 and partly cloudy; a cooler Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 52, sunny and breezy
Enjoy the warmth, as it'll be cooler and cloudier Sunday. There's a chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday.