Nation
Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, threatening to bring a prolonged period of hazardous weather to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States, but it should still be too far off Florida's coast on Tuesday to affect voting on Election Day.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, not as windy; high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov, 7
World
Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers
An extremely hot, dry summer that shrank reservoirs and sparked forest fires is now threatening the heartiest of Spain's staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world's leading producer and exporter of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil.
Paul Douglas
Clouds Increase Monday - Rain (And Snow) Chances Tuesday through Friday
A quiet, cool, and less windy Monday is ahead as clouds increase across the state. Rain chances move in starting Tuesday and last through the end of the week - and even some snow will be possible by Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Sports
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts
Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday.