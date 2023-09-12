More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cooler, high 65; decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 12
Nation
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Heavy rainfall has flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with one city declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes, creating moats around their foundations, and stranded drivers.
World
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose
Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.
Paul Douglas
Record Number of Billion Dollar Disasters
A few pop-up showers are possible today with cool breezes and a mercury stuck in the 60s. I see highs in the 70s and low 80s into next week. Plenty of lukewarm days left to come. But the predicted low tonight in the metro area is 47F. That's the chilliest nighttime temperature since 44F back on May 20. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson