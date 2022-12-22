More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
www.startribune.com
Signs of hypothermia and frostbite to watch out for during the blizzard
Meteorologists are urging Minnesotans to avoid putting themselves in dangerous situations and avoid hypothermia during this week's snowstorm, which came earlier than in years past.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold with dangerous windchills; high -4
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 22
Weather
Whiteout conditions expected as winter storm grips Minnesota
Severe conditions are expected to last through Saturday with the worst expected on Friday, the National Weather Service said. Several cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, have declared snow emergencies.
Weather
Storm's dangers expected to persist, with whiteout conditions in some areas
Snow emergencies to deal with the piled-up snow were declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eden Prairie, Brooklyn Park and elsewhere. And for holiday travelers, here's a timeline of how things are expected to unfold over the next several days.
Business
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren't stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.