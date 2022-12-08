More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 27
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 8
World
Portugal: Woman dead after overnight rains flood Lisbon
Heavy overnight rains flooded Portugal's capital, Lisbon, and killed a 55-year-old woman who got trapped by the water in the basement where she lived, the national Civil Protection Agency said Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Dry Thursday, But Snow/Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday
A quiet, mainly sunny day is expected Thursday, but we are watching the chance of freezing rain and snow across southern Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. More on that as well as more precipitation Saturday and a potential storm next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 9, with partly cloudy skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow gives way to sun; high 19
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 7