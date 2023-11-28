Paul Douglas

Yesterday was probably the coldest day for the next 2 weeks. Low 40s Wednesday will feel good, and ECMWF is hinting at a string of 40s late next week. December will start on a very temperate (tame) note, weatherwise. No headline-worthy snowstorms brewing, but a weak disturbance may spread a little slushy snow into town Saturday night and Sunday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson