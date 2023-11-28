More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cold start, high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Nation
Tornadoes forecast in the Black Sea region as storm reportedly impacts Russian military operations
Tornadoes were forecast for the Black Sea region on Tuesday, a day after a storm that left more than 2 million people without electricity in Crimea, Russia and Ukraine. A think tank said that the weather also impacted Russian military operations.
World
Winter arrives in Northern Europe, with dangerous roads in Germany and record lows in Scandinavia
Winter's early onset has brought heavy snowfall and icy roads to Northern Europe, creating disruptions and dangerous driving conditions, with German media reporting Tuesday at least two deaths and children stuck overnight in a school.
Paul Douglas
Very Little Weather Drama In Sight
Yesterday was probably the coldest day for the next 2 weeks. Low 40s Wednesday will feel good, and ECMWF is hinting at a string of 40s late next week. December will start on a very temperate (tame) note, weatherwise. No headline-worthy snowstorms brewing, but a weak disturbance may spread a little slushy snow into town Saturday night and Sunday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
