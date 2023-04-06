More from Star Tribune
Nation
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Water levels fell so low in key reservoirs during the depth of California's drought that boat docks sat on dry, cracked land and cars drove into the center of what should have been Folsom Lake.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 38
We're in for another cold and breezy day Thursday. Hang on, Minnesota! Temperatures are expected to warm up substantially over the next few days.
Nation
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, knocking out power for about 800,000 people, officials reported.
Paul Douglas
Chilly Thursday, Then Spring Fever Kicks In With 60s This Weekend
We've got a sunny, breezy, and still chilly Thursday on tap for the metro - but Spring decides to finally make an appearance into the weekend! 60s are expected Saturday and Easter Sunday, with the potential of low 70s early next week. - D.J. Kayser