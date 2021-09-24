More from Star Tribune
Business
EU legal advisor: Diesel software faces strict limits
A top European Union legal adviser said Thursday that software installed in Volkswagen cars to alter the amount of pollutants coming out of their exhaust pipes in hot or cold weather and at high altitude doesn't conform to the 27-nation bloc's laws laws unless it prevents dangerous sudden engine damage.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 63, showers and thunderstorms
We'll see clearing by early evening, with nicer weather on tap this weekend.
Nation
In battle to restore power after Ida, a tent city rises
When Hurricane Ida was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, the grass was chest high and the warehouse empty at this lot in southeastern Louisiana. Within days, electric officials transformed it into a bustling "tent city" with enormous, air-conditioned tents for workers, a gravel parking lot for bucket trucks and a station to resupply crews restoring power to the region.
Nation
Victim of alligator attack during hurricane is identified
The remains found in an alligator's stomach have been positively identified as those of a man who was attacked and killed in Hurricane Ida floodwaters.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, midday showers; high 63
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 24