Morning forecast: Cold and breezy, high 46
It'll be another chilly Sunday with light breezes. Things should start to warm up later this week.
Chilly Temps Linger. Gradual Warming Next Week
A cold storm sparks scrappy clouds today and sprinkles tomorrow, but it will start to feel like spring later this week, with highs poking into the 50s. A storm stalls over the Upper Midwest next weekend, keeping us cooler and wetter than normal. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Duluth
Duluth flooding leads to sewage overflow
Public health concerns are minimal, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.
Evening forecast: Low of 30; cold with plenty of clouds, freeze likely
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change.