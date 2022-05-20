More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 68, cloudy with a chance of rain
There's a chance of frost in northern Minnesota tonight, with cooler weather on the way this weekend.
Sports
Near-record heat for Preakness another test for Epicenter
Epicenter lost the Kentucky Derby because of a hot pace.
World
Parts of Spain on alert amid 'extreme' May temperatures
Large parts of Spain were under alert Friday as a wave of intense heat began sweeping across the country, leaving residents sweltering through May temperatures that rank among the hottest in two decades.
World
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo hit by cold wave
In Rio de Janeiro, bold swimmers have been discouraged from diving into the cold ocean, while Sao Paulo authorities had to open up subway stations to accommodate homeless people as Brazil's south experienced unusually low temperatures on Friday.