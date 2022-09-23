More from Star Tribune
World
Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight disease after floods
Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of disease, which has killed at least 300 of the flood victims, officials said Friday.
World
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
Business
Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico
A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods.
World
Biden vows US won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, while Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces prepared for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.