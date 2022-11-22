More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, melty; high 38
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 22
Business
'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter
Ukraine could face rolling blackouts through March because Russian airstrikes have caused "colossal" damage to the power grid, officials said. To cope in the harsh winter, authorities are urging Ukrainians to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then sun; high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 22
World
Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province
Maryam Jamali should have been preparing for an economics exam. Instead, the teenager from the flood-hit Pakistani province of Baluchistan was helping organize postpartum clinics and shelter for people neglected by relief efforts.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Temps & No Thanksgiving Day Storms
No Thanksgiving weather drama this week. Good news for travelers as a zonal (west to east) flow keeps us dry with mellowing temperatures. In fact we may top 40F from Wednesday into Saturday before cooling down next week. Sprinkles are possible Thanksgiving Day and early model runs hint at accumulating snow in roughly one week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson