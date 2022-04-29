More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, PM showers, high 61; wet weekend ahead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, April 29
Nation
Echoes of 2006: Jazz Fest returns to New Orleans for 2022
Once silenced by the pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival opens Friday for the first time in three years — a long awaited 2022 revival that holds echoes of 2006 when the annual celebration of music and culture went on even after Hurricane Katrina.
Nation
Dry Southwest braces for stiffer winds, 'epic' fire danger
Thousands of firefighters continued to slow the advance of destructive wildfires in the Southwestern U.S. but warned they were bracing for the return Friday of the same dangerous conditions that quickly spread the wind-fueled blazes a week ago.
Business
Heat wave scorches India's wheat crop, snags export plans
An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Nation
