Evening forecast: Low of 46; clear to partly cloudy with a dry weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Italy's deadly floods just latest example of climate change's all-or-nothing weather extremes
The floods that sent rivers of mud tearing through towns in Italy's northeast are another drenching dose of climate change's all-or-nothing weather extremes, something that has been happening around the globe, scientists say.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler and breezy, high of 61
Temps will rise this weekend into next week.
Business
Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as toll rises to 13 and cleanup begins
Rescue crews worked Thursday to reach towns and villages in northern Italy still isolated by heavy rains and flooding, as the death toll rose to 13 and authorities began mapping out cleanup and reconstruction plans.