Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 36; more snow Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 8
World
Flights suspended as Arctic air, snow and sleet blast UK
Dozens of flights were suspended in the U.K. and some schools had to close on Wednesday as snow blanketed much of the country.
Paul Douglas
California Continues To Export Big Storms
This next system looks less impressive than it did earlier in the week. Light snow arrives later today with heavier snowfall late Thursday into Friday morning. 3-6" may fall, with the best chance of 6" over the I-90 corridor. A clipper drops more snow Saturday PM into Sunday morning, when another 2-4" may pile up. Anything over 85" at MSP means a Top 5 winter snowfall. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Forecast: Clouds roll in ahead of another winter storm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Dry Tuesday, moderate to heavy snow later this week
Tuesday will stay dry and warmer with a high of 37. Keep an eye on the forecast as moderate to heavy snow is likely later this week, with a winter weather advisory starting noon Thursday.