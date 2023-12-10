More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 32
Watch for icy roads this morning following a wet and cold Saturday night.
Paul Douglas
More March-Like Weather on the Way This Week
Is this a symptom of El Nino? Yes, more than likely. Will we ever get snow? Yes, more than likely. I'm just waiting for the other boot to drop. The sun returns today with 40s (and possibly 50F again) by midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 22; flurries stop, breezy at times and cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37, snowy and windy
Snow will move across the state into the evening, but accumulations look to be just enough to make roads slippery. Sunday will be cooler and sunnier.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 37, snowy and windy
It'll be wintry, with snow moving across the state and accumulations of around an inch in the Twin Cities area. Sunday will be cooler, but there's a warmup on the way next week.