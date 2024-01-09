More from Star Tribune
Nation
Sprawling storm wallops US with tornado reports, damage and heavy snow, closing roads and schools
A sprawling winter storm hit the South with strong thunderstorms and tornado warnings that blew roofs off homes and tossed about furniture Tuesday and brought cities across the Midwest to a standstill with more than half a foot of snow, stranding people on highways.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of snow showers, high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 9
World
Earth shattered global heat record in '23 and it's flirting with warming limit, European agency says
Earth last year shattered global annual heat records, flirted with the world's agreed-upon warming threshold and showed more signs of a feverish planet, the European climate agency said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
A Real Arctic Front Is On The Way
Much colder air is coming, with 3 days of single digit highs and subzero lows early next week. The arrival of arctic exhaust will spark heavy snow from Iowa into southern Wisconsin. Snow tapers this morning with a few more inches Friday - the metro may see 3-4" totals by Saturday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Blizzard conditions bear down on central US, closing schools and highways
A ''highly impactful'' winter storm delivered a punch to the country's midsection on Monday, with blizzard conditions dumping as much as a foot or more of snow and shutting down schools and highways in several Midwest states.