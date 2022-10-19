More from Star Tribune
Variety Reporter who moved to the Minnesota county he called the worst place to live says he has cancer
Morning forecast: Another frosty start; high 47
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns
Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.
Pakistan: World Bank estimates floods caused $40B in damages
Pakistan said Wednesday that the World Bank estimates this summer's record-breaking floods have caused $40 billion in damages in this impoverished South Asian nation. The figure is $10 billion more than an earlier estimate by the Pakistani government.
US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts
The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions.
Michigan's Upper Peninsula: Snow, wind gusts, power outages
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages.