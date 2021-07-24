More from Star Tribune
World
Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage
A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 94, clearing skies, less humid
Overnight rain is giving way to clearing skies and less humidity, with more heat on the way.
World
Residents of flood-hit German towns tell of short lead time
Like other residents of his town in Germany, Wolfgang Huste knew a flood was coming. What nobody told him, he says, was how bad it would be.
World
China cancels flights, moves ships as typhoon approaches
Airline flights were canceled in eastern China and cargo ships were ordered out of the area Saturday as Typhoon In-fa churned toward the mainland after dumping rain on Taiwan.
Variety
Surfing science: Dependent on weather, defined by the ocean
Olympic surfing's debut is making clear that these wave riders are unsung masters of science -- in climatology, meteorology and oceanography to be exact.