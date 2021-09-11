More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: 82, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry today, with a chance of storms in southeastern Minnesota later tonight. Tomorrow will be pleasant and a little cooler.
Nation
From COVID to Ida: Louisiana's marginalized 'see no way out'
Darkness set in for Natasha Blunt well before Hurricane Ida knocked out power across Louisiana.
World
Taiwan cancels airline flights as typhoon approaches
Airline flights, ferries and train service were canceled as Typhoon Chanthu roared toward Taiwan on Saturday and authorities warned of high wind and heavy rain along the island's south and east coast.
Nation
Rain helps in California fire fight, lightning sparks others
Thunderstorms that dropped light rain gave some breathing room to crews struggling to quench California's massive wildfires but lightning sparked several new blazes in the drought-stricken north, fire officials said.
Paul Douglas
Remembering 9/11. Showers Possible Overnight Saturday
Brilliant blue sky today gives way to a few showers overnight as a cool front passes through the region. Lingering showers &cooler temps will be with us Sunday as NFL kickoff parties commence. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson