Local
Is another abnormally hot summer on tap in Minnesota? The odds are 50-50
The same holds true for precipitation with "equal chances" of above or below normal rainfall, the Climate Prediction Center says.
Nation
Storms damage homes in Oklahoma and Kansas. But in Houston, most power is restored
Fast-moving storms with strong winds, large hail and apparent tornadoes swept Oklahoma and Kansas, blowing roofs off homes and blocking roads with toppled trees and downed power lines. Meanwhile, Houston made progress in recovering from last week's deadly storms.
World
Climate change impacts millions in India. But as the country votes, some politicians skirt the issue
Almost 970 million Indians are voting in general elections amid sweltering heat and unpredictable weather extremes exacerbated by human-caused climate change, leading to loss of livelihood, forced migration and increasingly difficult living conditions for millions across the country.
Paul Douglas
Nation
Power expected to be restored to most affected by deadly Houston storm
Houston area residents affected by deadly storms last week that left at least seven dead were finally getting some good news as officials said they expected power to be restored by Sunday evening to a majority of the hundreds of thousands still in the dark and without air conditioning amid hot and humid weather.