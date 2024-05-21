More from Star Tribune
World
Weather forecasters warn Pakistanis to stay indoors ahead of new heat wave
Authorities in Pakistan on Tuesday urged people to stay indoors as the country is hit by an extreme heat wave that threatens to bring dangerously high temperatures and yet another round of glacial-driven floods.
Nation
Storms damage homes in Oklahoma and Kansas. But in Houston, most power is restored
Fast-moving storms with strong winds, large hail and apparent tornadoes swept Oklahoma and Kansas, blowing roofs off homes and blocking roads with toppled trees and downed power lines. Meanwhile, Houston made progress in recovering from last week's deadly storms.
Local
Is another abnormally hot summer on tap in Minnesota? The odds are 50-50
The same holds true for precipitation with equal chances of above or below normal rainfall, the Climate Prediction Center says.
World
Climate change impacts millions in India. But as the country votes, some politicians skirt the issue
Almost 970 million Indians are voting in general elections amid sweltering heat and unpredictable weather extremes exacerbated by human-caused climate change, leading to loss of livelihood, forced migration and increasingly difficult living conditions for millions across the country.